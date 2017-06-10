WE ARE ALL DESIGNIST NOW:





Scientists from the University of Liverpool have taught computers to sift through the infinite possibilities of atoms in search of new materials. The computers use machine-learning to help scientists narrow their focus when combining atoms to create something entirely new.





This new research will allow scientists to input previously known materials into a machine learning algorithm so that the computer can then predict what similar atomic pairings will produce.





Liverpool Materials Chemist, Professor Matt Rosseinsky, said:





Machines are learning what we want from them, and in return they are teaching us how to make sense of the building blocks of our universe.