June 10, 2017
WE ARE ALL DESIGNIST NOW:
Scientists use machine learning algorithms to create a real-life Doodle God (Tristan Greene, 6/09/17, Next Web)
Scientists from the University of Liverpool have taught computers to sift through the infinite possibilities of atoms in search of new materials. The computers use machine-learning to help scientists narrow their focus when combining atoms to create something entirely new.This new research will allow scientists to input previously known materials into a machine learning algorithm so that the computer can then predict what similar atomic pairings will produce.Liverpool Materials Chemist, Professor Matt Rosseinsky, said:Machines are learning what we want from them, and in return they are teaching us how to make sense of the building blocks of our universe.
