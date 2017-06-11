June 11, 2017
WAIT, GOOGLE CALENDAR DOESN'T HAVE A SETTING FOR 3RD OF NEVER:
Donald Trump's state visit to Britain put on hold (Patrick Wintour, 11 June 2017, The Guardian)
Donald Trump has told Theresa May in a phone call he does not want to go ahead with a state visit to Britain until the British public supports him coming.The US president said he did not want to come if there were large-scale protests and his remarks in effect put the visit on hold for some time.
Good trivia question : who is the only other president not to meet Queen Elizabeth during her reign? (Hint : It's not who you think--he met her here on a state visit, though he never made it there.)
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 11, 2017 8:45 AM