VLAD AND DONALD DO NOT UNDERSTAND AMERICA:





The Senate has overwhelmingly passed a bill to impose new sanctions on Russia and to make sure the Trump administration doesn't change course without congressional buy in.





Idaho Republican Sen. Mike Crapo, one of the sponsors of the legislation, says, "Americans are concerned about Russia's behavior in the Ukraine and Syria and they are concerned about Russia's increased cyber intrusions. "Many of us on both sides of the aisle feel the U.S. needs to be much stronger in its response to Russia."





Crapo says Russia's President Vladimir Putin has become increasingly belligerent, nationalistic and autocratic.





Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire adds that it was important to send a bipartisan message to the Kremlin, which she says tried to undermine U.S. elections.