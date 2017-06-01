UNDENIABLE:





Lawrence Ellsworth's dueling days are mostly over. For one thing, his knees are a little balky. For another, his knuckles have begun to swell with arthritis. But he still carries himself with a certain confidence--savoir-faire, you could call it, or the amiable swagger of a man who is well acquainted with rapier and dagger, a man who has dedicated the better part of his life to the lore and lure of those weapons. The hair helps, too. And the goatee. Ellsworth is now in his early sixties. His hair has gone white but he still enjoys the lustrous cascade of a buccaneer nearly half his age.





Professionally, Ellsworth defies easy description. He is an author and a dramaturge, a translator, an historian and the "Lead Loremaster" of a world known as Nirn, which includes the continent of Tamriel and also various slipstream dimensions.





The first time we met was in a subterranean lair--not quite a gymnasium, not quite a dungeon--in Central Harlem. That's where, on Friday evenings, the longsword enthusiasts of New York City meet to do battle. There were blades everywhere--mounted on the brick walls, resting on ledges, gripped by the hands of men and women ready to draw and engage. Ellsworth was there as the club's honored guest. Amidst the clanging steel and grunting parries, he seemed very much at ease.