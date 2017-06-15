TRUMPISM ISN'T CHRISTIAN:

Members of the Southern Baptist Convention voted Wednesday to condemn a white nationalist movement, but only after fierce backlash following their decision a day earlier not to move forward with a similar resolution.





The decision was met with a standing ovation as about 5,000 members of the denomination voted at their annual convention to affirm their opposition to the alt-right movement, which seeks a whites-only state. But it was not a decision easily reached. [...]





While several Southern Baptist leaders have served on Trump's evangelical advisory board, many younger Southern Baptists -- including the denomination's Ethics and Religious Liberty president Russell Moore, 45 -- vocally opposed his candidacy. [...]





The new text of the resolution noted some of the convention's previous actions on race, including how Southern Baptists voted in 1995 to apologize for the role that slavery played in the convention's creation. It noted how in 2012 it elected its first black president. More than 20 percent of Southern Baptist congregations, it says, identifies as predominantly nonwhite.





"Racism and white supremacy are, sadly, not extinct but present all over the world in various white supremacist movements, sometimes known as 'white nationalism' or 'alt-right,' " the resolution states. Southern Baptists "decry every form of racism, including alt-right white supremacy, as antithetical to the Gospel of Jesus Christ" and "we denounce and repudiate white supremacy and every form of racial and ethnic hatred as of the devil."









Moore and Steve Gaines, the president of the SBC, who worked on the revised resolution, declined to comment on the resolution before it came to a vote. But Moore said he was encouraged by the decision to revisit the resolution. "They recognize that white supremacy in this alt-right guise is dangerous and devilish and we need to say something," Moore said.