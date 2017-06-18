June 18, 2017
TOO BAD IT TOOK A TRAGEDY TO RECTIFY A MISTAKE:
'Tower blocks could be torn down' - Sadiq Khan (Press Association, 18 JUNE 2017)
High-rise tower blocks dating from the 1960s and 1970s could be torn down in the wake of the deadly Grenfell Tower fire, London mayor Sadiq Khan said.Writing in the Observer, Mr Khan it may well be the "defining outcome of this tragedy that the worst mistakes" of that era become a thing of the past.
