THEY'RE THE GOOD LEGAL IMMIGRANTS FOLKS TALK ABOUT:

Today, various studies show, overstays are the leading source of unlawful immigration, and make up more than 40 percent of the nation's estimated 11 million undocumented immigrants.





A Department of Homeland Security "entry-exit" report released last month showed that nearly 629,000 people who came to the United States on a visa in fiscal year 2016 stayed after it expired, and were still here at the end of the year.





The latest research undercuts President Donald Trump's claim that "a big, beautiful wall," at a cost of $20 billion to $40 billion, is the answer to illegal immigration.





"No dollar spent on a border wall will stop someone from overstaying a visa," said Philadelphia lawyer William Stock, a former national president of the American Immigration Lawyers Association.