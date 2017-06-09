June 9, 2017
THEY'RE BOTH OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE:
This former GOP congressman voted to impeach Clinton. He thinks Trump's transgressions are worse. (Becca Stanek, 6/09/17, The Week)
House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) claims he still wouldn't be calling for impeachment even if a Democrat were in President Trump's shoes, but former GOP congressman Bob Inglis isn't buying it. In a tweet Friday morning, Inglis chided Ryan, writing, "You know this isn't true.".@SpeakerRyan you know this isn't true. You know that you would be inquiring into impeachment if this were a D. https://t.co/mBFn4aCGi4-- Bob Inglis (@bobinglis) June 9, 2017When CNN's Jake Tapper retweeted Inglis' post insisting that Ryan "would be inquiring into impeachment" if a Democrat's conversations with a fired FBI director were the topic of a congressional hearing, Tapper noted that Inglis was once a Republican congressman. Inglis responded, reminding Tapper what else he once was: a member of the Judiciary Committee that voted to impeach former President Bill Clinton.
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 9, 2017 3:32 PM