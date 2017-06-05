THEY HIRED THE MONEY, DIDN'T THEY?:

In one email exchange, a State Department official feels the need to explain that lowering punitive sanctions on the Russian oil industry would be rewarding Moscow--without getting anything from the Kremlin in return.





"Russia continues to occupy Ukraine including Crimea--conditions that led to the sanctions have not changed," the official wrote.





The continued discussion of unilaterally lifting sanctions on Russia came after the dismissal of retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn as White House national security adviser. Flynn is now in the crosshairs of congressional and Justice Department investigators looking into whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia, which the U.S. intelligence community concluded carried out a year-long campaign to influence the 2016 elections in Trump's favor.





The Obama administration imposed sanctions against Russia for annexing Crimea, invading eastern Ukraine, supporting the Syrian regime, and later, for alleged cyberattacks meant to influence the U.S. election. European nations imposed similar sanctions over Ukraine in 2014 and renewed them late last year.





Just after Trump took office, it sounded like he was going to change all that. "They have sanctions on Russia--let's see if we can make some good deals with Russia," Trump said in January to the Times of London.