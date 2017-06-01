June 1, 2017
THEY HIRED THE MONEY:
Trump weighing return of Russian compounds seized over election meddling: report (MAX GREENWOOD, 05/31/17, The Hill)
A former adviser to Obama told The Post that they had "no intention" of ever giving the compounds back to Russia.Russia reportedly did not retaliate due in part to former National Security adviser Michael Flynn, who indicated in a phone call to Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak that things would change under Trump.
Is it still corruption if you take the bribes in public?
