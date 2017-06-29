THERE MUST BE A DOWN SIDE, NO?:

If the world continues its rate of greenhouse-gas emissions, America will feel the effects in just a few decades. But not all parts of the country will be affected in the same way.





According to a new study, the economies of states in the South, Midwest, and mid-Atlantic will suffer the most, seeing gross domestic product losses of up to 28 percent. Meanwhile, many states along the United States' northern border may actually see small boosts to their GDP as their fields produce higher yields, their buildings require less energy to heat in winter, and fewer residents die of cold-related causes.