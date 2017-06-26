THE WITCHHAMMER:

It's not hard to see why Trump would be so terrified: Mueller is universally respected for his integrity and doggedness, and he has been assembling a hunter-killer team of crack investigators and lawyers to help him. Together they have over a century of experience at the Justice Department unraveling complex, white-collar conspiracies. One of them even speaks Russian.





Trump's attack dogs have been desperately trying to discredit the rebooted Untouchables, but the best they could come up with is that three of Mueller's hires contributed to Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign. If that's disqualifying for government service, then Trump himself should resign; he has donated at least $100,000 to the Clinton Foundation, far more than any of Mueller's staff gave to her campaign.





What worries Trump is not that Mueller may be a Democratic partisan -- the very idea is ludicrous, given that he was appointed to run by the FBI by President George W. Bush -- but that the Marine combat veteran cannot be bought off or intimidated.





This has always been Trump's M.O. -- witness his attempts to win pledges of "loyalty" from James Comey in return for allowing him to stay on as FBI director. Comey wouldn't play ball, and neither will Mueller.





So that right there is enough reason for Trump to be scared now that he is being investigated by Mueller for obstruction of justice -- a crime which he essentially admitted on national television when he said that he fired Comey to shut down the investigation into the "Russia thing."