THE TRUMPIES CAN STOP PRETENDING WE DON'T KNOW IT WAS THE RUSSIANS:





On Saturday NSA contractor Reality Leigh Winner, who leaked classified documents to The Intercept, was arrested. The leaked intelligence report from the NSA detailed Russian cyberattacks allegedly directed at election officials and electronic voting equipment company VR Systems.





The Justice Department's arrest warrant request stated the classified information printed was tracked to Winner, one of six who printed out the report, and the only one who had e-mail contact with The Intercept. The printed report scanned and published by the publication contained tracking information used to identify and arrest Winner.