THE TIES THAT BIND:

Kilimnik is of interest to investigators on the Senate Intelligence Committee, which is examining possible links between the Trump campaign and Russia, said a person familiar with the inquiry.





Kilimnik's name also appeared this spring in a previously undisclosed subpoena sought by federal prosecutors looking for information "concerning contracts for work . . . communication or other records of correspondence" related to about two dozen people and businesses that appeared to be connected to Manafort or his wife, including some who worked with Manafort in Kiev.





The subpoena was issued by a federal grand jury in the Eastern District of Virginia, where, until recently, Manafort's business was headquartered. The subpoena did not specify whether it was related to the FBI's investigation of Russian interference in the U.S. election or a separate inquiry into Manafort's business activities. Investigators in the Eastern District of Virginia have been assisting with the Russia investigation.





In Ukraine, Kilimnik's political adversaries have said he may be working with Russian intelligence. U.S. officials have not made that charge.





Kilimnik rejected the allegation, telling The Post in his written statement that he has "no relation to the Russian or any other intelligence service."





His dinner with Manafort came as Trump's campaign chairman was facing mounting questions about his work in Ukraine and his business ties to allies of Russian President Vladi­mir Putin.