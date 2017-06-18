THE TIES THAT BIND:





[W]hile no Trump Tower graces the Moscow skyline, the Russian authorities recently made sure that another piece of valuable property -- the intellectual kind -- bearing the same name remained safely in Mr. Trump's portfolio.





Last year, while hacking Democrats' emails and working to undermine the American presidential election, the Russian government also granted extensions to six trademarks for Mr. Trump that had been set to expire. The Trump trademarks, originally obtained between 1996 and 2007 for hotels and branding deals that never materialized, each had terms that were coming to an end in 2016.