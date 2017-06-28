THE TIES THAT BIND:





Manafort forgot to mention his work as a foreign agent. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call,Inc.

Paul Manafort became the second former Trump campaign official to retroactively register as a foreign agent on Tuesday, following former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. Manafort, who stepped down as Trump's campaign manager following reports about his work for a pro-Russia political party in Ukraine, disclosed that his firm earned $17.1 million between 2012 and 2014 from former President Viktor Yanukovych's Party of Regions.





The filing shows that Manafort and his business associate Rick Gates, who also worked for the Trump campaign, gave "strategic counsel and advice to members of the Party of Regions regarding their interaction with U.S. government officials and other Western influential persons to advance the goal of greater political and economic integration between the Ukraine and the West." The firm also counseled the European Center for a Modern Ukraine, a pro-Yanukovych nonprofit.