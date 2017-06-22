THE rIGHT VS. SUN RISE:

This high support for renewable energy technologies particularly among this group of Americans indicates the diverse factors driving renewable energy deployment across the country--economic motivations in particular. A majority of Americans (81 percent) believe wind and solar energy create jobs. The numbers are nearly as high among those who think there is no solid evidence that global warming is occurring: 70 percent believe solar energy creates jobs while 74 percent believe the same of wind energy. As many states have previously found, clean energy policies aimed at creating "green jobs" rather than "carbon-free energy" often appeal to a wider constituency.