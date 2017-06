THE rECESSION WAS TOO SHALLOW:





Parts of fired FBI Director James Comey's Thursday Senate testimony was seen by 89 million people on Facebook. Nielsen estimates 19.5 million people saw it on live television.





And the US economy was not a lick less productive than any other day.



Posted by Orrin Judd at June 10, 2017 7:03 AM

