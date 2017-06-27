THE MOST THIRD WAY PARTY ALWAYS WINS:

"It was because we had forgotten the lessons of previous election campaigns," said Mr Shapps, who was Tory chairman between 2012 and 2015. [...]





If the party had not proposed policies such as ending the winter fuel allowance for better off pensioners and ending the guarantee that the state pension would rise by at least 2.5% a year - plus its social care reforms swiftly categorised as a dementia tax and "raising the spectre of fox hunting as an issue... then we would have a majority today", said the former minister.





"We had an unnecessary election and, actually, the world's worst manifesto from the world's oldest political party," he added.





He refused to be drawn on Mrs May's future but said he was speaking out now to ensure the party did not learn wrong lessons from the election result, which saw Mrs May lose her Commons majority.





If it repeated the mistakes it made in the run up to the 8 June polling day it "would never win an election again," he warned.