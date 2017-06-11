THE MILLER OF JUSTICE GRINDS:

What's the worst thing that happened to Donald Trump this week? It was NOT Director Comey's testimony. Rather, it must be the late Friday news that Robert Mueller has hired Michael Dreeben, on a part-time basis, to help with his investigation. Dreeben, a deputy in the Office of the Solicitor General, has argued more than 100 cases before the Supreme Court. [...] [H]e is quite possibly the best criminal appellate lawyer in America (at least on the government's side).