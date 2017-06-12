THE LAWYER FULL-EMPLOYMENT ADMINISTRATION:

Today's New York Times contains this tidbit in an article about Marc Kasowitz and his role in the Trump White House: "In recent days, Mr. Kasowitz has advised White House aides to discuss the inquiry into Russia's interference in last year's election as little as possible, two people involved said. He told aides gathered in one meeting who had asked whether it was time to hire private lawyers that it was not yet necessary, according to another person with direct knowledge."





This minor detail seems to confiirm what Benjamin Wittes and Quinta Jurecic have already suggested more broadly--that Kasowitz, a real estate civil litigator from New York, is not familiar with the rules relating to criminal investigations.