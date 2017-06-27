THE LAST NEW DEALER:

The young Reagan was an ardent devotee of FDR and the Democratic Party. His friends from that era say he memorized FDR's "fireside chats" and incessantly prattled on about New Deal liberalism. Many assume that his political outlook changed so much as he moved to the right that he rejected FDR and the New Deal. But Reagan always said "I didn't leave the Democratic Party, the Democratic Party left me." Taking that line seriously is the first step to getting Reagan right.





Reagan's early conservative talks before he rose to national fame during Goldwater's bid for the presidency in October 1964 argued that certain government social programs weren't needed to meet "humanitarian aims." He would criticize bureaucrats who bossed people around or programs that gave aid to people who didn't need it. He did not, however, join other conservatives and say New Deal programs were unconstitutional or an improper thing for government to do. Nor, if the programs genuinely met a legitimate need, did he criticize them for costing too much.





Quite the contrary. I just about fell off my chair in the Reagan Library when I heard him say this in a 1958 speech: "In the last few decades we have indulged in a great program of social progress with many welfare programs. I'm sure that most of us in spite of the cost wouldn't buy many of these projects back at any price. They represented forward thinking on our part."





He repeated similar sentiments in every speech I listened to, even saying in 1961, "Any person in the United State who requires medical attention and cannot provide for himself should have it provided for him." That year, he supported an alternative to Medicare called the Kerr-Mills Act that gave federal funds to states so they could help poor senior citizens pay for medical care, even writing to a longtime friend that "if the money isn't enough I think we should put up more."





Reagan did not change his stripes as he became conservatism's hero, and continued to preach his own unique conservative vision. He told viewers of the October 1964 "Time for Choosing" speech endorsing Goldwater, the speech that made him a national political star, that conservatives were for "telling our senior citizens that that no one in this country should be denied medical care for lack of funds." He campaigned for governor of California saying talk "in America of left and right" was "disruptive talk, dividing us down the center." He said his "Creative Society," intended to be a non-bureaucratic alternative to Lyndon Johnson's "Great Society," wasn't "some glorified program for passing the buck and telling people to play Samaritan and solve their problems on their own while government stands by to hand out Good Conduct ribbons." And when he became governor, he pushed through a then-record tax increase after his efforts to "cut, squeeze, and trim" government could not balance the budget.