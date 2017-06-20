THE IRRESPONSIBILITY IS NOT IMPEACHABLE...:

At the F.B.I., the C.I.A., the Justice Department and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence -- agencies responsible for keeping American secrets safe from foreign spies -- career officials agreed that Mr. Flynn represented an urgent problem.





Yet nearly every day for three weeks, the new C.I.A. director, Mike Pompeo, sat in the Oval Office and briefed President Trump on the nation's most sensitive intelligence -- with Mr. Flynn listening. [...]





The concerns about Mr. Flynn's vulnerabilities, born from misleading statements he made to White House officials about his conversations with the Russian ambassador, are at the heart of a legal and political storm that has engulfed the Trump administration. Many of Mr. Trump's political problems, including the appointment of a special counsel and the controversy over the firing of the F.B.I. director, James B. Comey, can be ultimately traced to Mr. Flynn's tumultuous tenure.





Time and again, the Trump administration looked the other way in the face of warning signs about Mr. Flynn. Mr. Trump entrusted him with the nation's secrets despite knowing that he faced a Justice Department investigation over his undisclosed foreign lobbying. Even a personal warning from President Obama did not dissuade him.