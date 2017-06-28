THE INTERSECTION OF WHINY AND TRANSGRESSIVE (self-reference alert)

Has there ever been a crisper expression of the consequences of "intersectionality" than a ban on Jewish lesbians from a Dyke March?





Intersectionality is the big idea of today's progressive left. In theory, it's the benign notion that every form of social oppression is linked to every other social oppression. This observation -- coined in 1989 by Kimberlé Williams Crenshaw -- sounds like just another way of rephrasing a slogan from a poster I had in college: My liberation is bound up with yours. That is, the fight for women's rights is tied up with the fight for gay rights and civil rights and so forth. Who would dissent from the seductive notion of a global sisterhood?





Well, in practice, intersectionality functions as kind of caste system, in which people are judged according to how much their particular caste has suffered throughout history. Victimhood, in the intersectional way of seeing the world, is akin to sainthood; power and privilege are profane.





By that hierarchy, you might imagine that the Jewish people -- enduring yet another wave of anti-Semitism here and abroad -- should be registered as victims. Not quite.





Why? Largely because of Israel, the Jewish state, which today's progressives see only as a vehicle for oppression of the Palestinians -- no matter that Israel has repeatedly sought to meet Palestinian claims with peaceful compromise, and no matter that progressives hold no other country to the same standard. China may brutalize Buddhists in Tibet and Muslims in Xinjiang, while denying basic rights to the rest of its 1.3 billion citizens, but "woke" activists pushing intersectionality keep mum on all that.