THE GOP PLAN IS TO GROW OBAMACARE BIGGER:





[R]epublicans in the House of Representatives filed a lawsuit seeking to have the payments declared illegal, and the Trump administration has repeatedly refused to commit to their continued payment.





The result is that insurance firms across the country are warning that they will either have to hit customers with large rate increases to make up for the risk of payments being cut off, or will have to stop serving all or part of the exchange system entirely.





Republicans have insisted that the ACA is a flawed system that is collapsing under its own weight, but repeated statements from nonpartisan analysts and from insurers themselves indicate that the biggest problem facing the marketplace right now is uncertainty about the government's position when it comes to supporting the exchanges.





In prepared remarks delivered before a House Ways and Means Committee hearing on the Department of Health and Human Services' budget request Thursday, Chairman Kevin Brady came out and called for Congress to specifically allocate money for the CSR payments. [...]