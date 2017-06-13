June 13, 2017
THE FUN HAS ONLY BEGUN:
Trump is likely to get much, much worse. Here are a few big things to watch for. (Greg Sargent June 12, 2017, Washington Post)
Politico's Playbook this morning tries to sum up the thinking among Republicans. The gist: Republicans are increasingly worried they will lose the House amid a "toxic political environment that appears to be worsening." They cite the possibility that they won't secure any serious legislative wins, as well as "serious concerns" about "more revelations" coming on Trump. In the background, special counsel Robert S. Mueller III's investigation "remains the wild card." [...][H]ow much worse could this get? The chatter on the Sunday shows hinted at where we may be headed. Here are a few things to watch for:The tapes Trump hinted at turn out not to exist. On ABC's "This Week," Jay Sekulow, a member of Trump's legal team, said Trump will make a decision very soon on whether to release the tapes he may have made of his conversations with then-FBI Director James B. Comey. After the news broke that Trump may have demanded a "loyalty" pledge from Comey, the president tweeted that Comey had better hope he doesn't have tapes of their conversations. Trump has since hinted he still might release them, and congressional investigators have demanded them.This state of play is utter lunacy in its current form -- the White House has still not said whether these tapes exist, even as Trump hints they might still be coming, and we are so numb to Trump's daily crazy at this point that we now oddly treat this as somewhat unremarkable. Maybe they do exist. But what happens if the White House, in response to those congressional demands, ultimately confirms that they don't? Experts think the White House will have to come clean in some way. At that point, it would be confirmed that Trump invented the existence of these tapes to chill Comey from offering a full public accounting of the events leading up to his firing -- which itself was a massive abuse of power, given that Trump allowed it was because of the FBI's Russia probe -- in the full knowledge that Comey was going to serve as a witness before long. What will Republicans say about that?
Trump tries to get the special prosecutor fired. Also on ABC's "This Week," Sekulow refused to rule out the possibility that Trump might end up trying to order Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein to fire Mueller. It is possible that Trump is cognizant enough of the history here (Richard Nixon tried pretty much the same thing) to avoid the drastic step of trying to get Mueller axed mainly because he's closing in on wrongdoing.But Trump is not inclined to let institutional constraints limit his options, and he and his team have already shown themselves to be less than shrewd at gaming out the consequences of trampling on them. The circumstances of Trump's firing of Comey are a case in point. The White House thought it could get away with floating the idea that Rosenstein had provided the rationale (his memo fingered Comey's handling of the Hillary Clinton email probe). But that story fell apart, raising the possibility that Rosenstein had provided Trump cover for the real rationale, which Trump subsequently admitted on national television was Comey's handling of the Russia probe. This basically required Rosenstein to appoint the special counsel.
Donald Trump latest approval rating and impeachment odds (Patrick Scott Ashley Kirk, 13 JUNE 2017 , The Telegraph)
[T]he bookmakers are banking on things getting worse for Trump with the latest odds from Ladbrokes showing that he is more likely than not to fail to make it to the end of his first term in office.Their latest odds are as follows:Impeachment or resignation before 2020: 4/7 (64 per cent chance)To serve full first term: 5/4 (44.4 per cent chance)
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 13, 2017 5:40 AM