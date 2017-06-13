THE FUN HAS ONLY BEGUN:

Politico's Playbook this morning tries to sum up the thinking among Republicans. The gist: Republicans are increasingly worried they will lose the House amid a "toxic political environment that appears to be worsening." They cite the possibility that they won't secure any serious legislative wins, as well as "serious concerns" about "more revelations" coming on Trump. In the background, special counsel Robert S. Mueller III's investigation "remains the wild card." [...]





[H]ow much worse could this get? The chatter on the Sunday shows hinted at where we may be headed. Here are a few things to watch for:





The tapes Trump hinted at turn out not to exist. On ABC's "This Week," Jay Sekulow, a member of Trump's legal team, said Trump will make a decision very soon on whether to release the tapes he may have made of his conversations with then-FBI Director James B. Comey. After the news broke that Trump may have demanded a "loyalty" pledge from Comey, the president tweeted that Comey had better hope he doesn't have tapes of their conversations. Trump has since hinted he still might release them, and congressional investigators have demanded them.





This state of play is utter lunacy in its current form -- the White House has still not said whether these tapes exist, even as Trump hints they might still be coming, and we are so numb to Trump's daily crazy at this point that we now oddly treat this as somewhat unremarkable. Maybe they do exist. But what happens if the White House, in response to those congressional demands, ultimately confirms that they don't? Experts think the White House will have to come clean in some way. At that point, it would be confirmed that Trump invented the existence of these tapes to chill Comey from offering a full public accounting of the events leading up to his firing -- which itself was a massive abuse of power, given that Trump allowed it was because of the FBI's Russia probe -- in the full knowledge that Comey was going to serve as a witness before long. What will Republicans say about that?