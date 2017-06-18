THE CULTURE WARS ARE A ROUT:

.

Teenagers' use of e-cigarettes fell sharply last year, while overall tobacco use declined to a new low, according to data that some antismoking advocates said could signal a turning point in the decades-long effort against youth smoking.





The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's annual report on youth and tobacco found that 11.3 percent of high school students used e-cigarettes in 2016, compared with 16 percent the year before. That's the first drop since the CDC started keeping track of e-cigarettes in 2011.





In addition, just 8 percent of high-schoolers smoked cigarettes last year, while a little over 20 percent reported using "any tobacco product," which includes cigars, hookahs, pipes, smokeless tobacco and small, leaf-wrapped cigarettes called bidis, as well as regular and e-cigarettes. Both those numbers are the lowest on record, the agency said.





"This is unimaginable, extraordinary progress," said Matthew Myers, president of the nonprofit Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, noting that almost 30 percent of young people smoked cigarettes in 2000. "This is a change of a cosmic nature that has the potential to dramatically impact lung cancer, heart disease, asthma and other problems."