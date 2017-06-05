THE CULTURE WARS ARE A ROUT:

[T]he Wonder Woman movie is the story of Christ, and it is obvious from Director Patty Jenkins' decisions that this was planned. The movie is wrapped up in faux Greek mythology, true, but there's no mistaking the Christology here. To make sure you're getting the message, the cinematographer practically hits you over the head with it in shots such as Diana descending slowly to the ground in the attitude of the cross.





Since there's no way to adumbrate this thesis without revealing plot details, please stop reading now if you haven't seen the movie and don't wish the plot spoiled.