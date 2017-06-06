THE BETTER PEOPLE GET TO KNOW HIM...:

Billionaire hedge fund manager Ray Dalio, who was initially bullish on Donald Trump's ability to stimulate the economy, is growing increasingly concerned about the potential consequences of his presidency.





"When faced with the choices between what's good for the whole and what's good for the part, and between harmony and conflict, he has a strong tendency to choose the part and conflict," Dalio said in a LinkedIn post Monday. "The more I see Donald Trump moving toward conflict rather than cooperation, the more I worry about him harming his presidency and its effects on most of us."