THAT'S NOT A NAME, JUST LETTERS:

Sicnarf Loopstok's resolution for his third season with Class A Advanced Lynchburg was simple: Swing for the fences. [...]





The 13th-round selection in the 2013 Draft out of Western Oklahoma State College returned to Aruba during the offseason and worked with former Major Leaguer Eugene Kingsale on hitting, defense at first base and a plethora of other small details needed during the course of the lengthy season.





Loopstok also credited current Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts with providing some tips and insight as he continues his development in Lynchburg.





"For us to get that information and some advice from them, it really meant a lot to us," he said. "It was a good thing."