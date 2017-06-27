THANKS, UR!:

Just the fact that activists filmed the secret footage now obtained exclusively by CNN is perhaps the most telling sign that the self-proclaimed capital of a reign of terror is coming to an end.





For years, anyone caught with such material would have been killed by ISIS. Phones and cameras were banned and confiscated and so-called perpetrators punished in barbaric ways.

Now it seems there is less fear, and the opponents are able to do what was once unthinkable -- to show us life in Raqqa as US-backed and other Syrian forces encircle the city in the long attempt to extinguish ISIS.





And the many scenes that we see show a ruling group as they are -- often confused, sometimes vain. We also see civilians becoming more brave, even brazen as they challenge their oppressors. This is a city that can smell its liberation.