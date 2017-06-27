June 27, 2017
THANKS, UR!:
Raqqa: Secret video shows ISIS losing chokehold on its 'capital' (Salma Abdelaziz, Nick Paton Walsh and Mohammed Eyad Kourdi, June 27, 2017, CNN)
Just the fact that activists filmed the secret footage now obtained exclusively by CNN is perhaps the most telling sign that the self-proclaimed capital of a reign of terror is coming to an end.For years, anyone caught with such material would have been killed by ISIS. Phones and cameras were banned and confiscated and so-called perpetrators punished in barbaric ways.Now it seems there is less fear, and the opponents are able to do what was once unthinkable -- to show us life in Raqqa as US-backed and other Syrian forces encircle the city in the long attempt to extinguish ISIS.And the many scenes that we see show a ruling group as they are -- often confused, sometimes vain. We also see civilians becoming more brave, even brazen as they challenge their oppressors. This is a city that can smell its liberation.
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 27, 2017 8:12 AM