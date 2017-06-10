June 10, 2017
THANKS, UR!:
Iran's Aseman signs final deal for 30 Boeing 737s: IRNA (Reuters, 6/10/17)
Aseman Airlines has signed a final deal to buy 30 Boeing (BA.N) 737 MAX jets in Iran's first new business with the U.S. planemaker since President Donald Trump took office vowing to take a tougher stance toward the country.Aseman and Boeing had signed a tentative deal in April. Iran's state news agency IRNA reported that representatives of Aseman and Boeing signed the final agreement in the capital Tehran on Saturday.
