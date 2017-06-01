Video on social media showed Mr. Met walking down a tunnel at the ballpark, turning around and giving the middle finger to the fans. It was unclear what, if anything, the fans said to the mascot before he made the gesture. [...]





A Mets official told The Associated Press more than one person wears the Mr. Met costume during each season, and the person who wore it Wednesday night will not work in the costume again.





Mr. Met, known for an oversize head with baseball seams, is among the sport's most recognized mascots. Technically, he has only four digits on his hand -- three fingers and a thumb.