June 24, 2017
SUPER SCOOPER:
Trump is struggling to stay calm on Russia, one morning call at a time (Ashley Parker, Philip Rucker, June 23, 2017, Washington Post)
Inside and outside the White House, advisers and friends are also engaging in quiet, informal conversations about when it makes sense for embattled Chief of Staff Reince Priebus to step aside -- and who his replacement should be. Some of Priebus's most senior colleagues speak ill of his leadership abilities, with one tagging him "the most imperiled person here," although others insist Priebus is in solid standing with the president.Some in the White House fret over what they view as the president's fits of rage, and Trump's longtime friends say his mood has been more sour than at any point since they have known him.
They privately worry about his health, noting that he appears to have gained weight in recent months and that the darkness around his eyes reveals his stress.
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 24, 2017 7:42 AM