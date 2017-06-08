June 8, 2017
SUBLIME:
James Comey trolls Trump: 'I take the president at his word -- I was fired because of Russia' (Travis Gettys, 08 JUN 2017, Raw Story)
Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) asked the former FBI director why he believed the president had fired him -- and Comey pointed to Trump's own public statements."I take the president at his word -- I was fired because of the Russia investigation," Comey said.
Which is dispositive as regards obstruction.
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 8, 2017 12:13 PM