June 8, 2017

SUBLIME:

James Comey trolls Trump: 'I take the president at his word -- I was fired because of Russia' (Travis Gettys, 08 JUN 2017, Raw Story)

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) asked the former FBI director why he believed the president had fired him -- and Comey pointed to Trump's own public statements.

"I take the president at his word -- I was fired because of the Russia investigation," Comey said.

Which is dispositive as regards obstruction.

