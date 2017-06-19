June 19, 2017
STARK REALITY:
These states are best, worst for raising children (Daniella Emanuel, June 14, 2017, CNN)
New Hampshire is the best state in which to raise a child, while Mississippi is the worst, according to a report published Tuesday by the Annie E. Casey Foundation.The study measured 2015 data from the private Population Reference Bureau on the topics of economic well-being, education, health, and family and community.Top states for overall child well-being were New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Vermont and Minnesota, with Iowa and Connecticut tied for fifth place.
