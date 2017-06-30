STAR BELLY SNEECHES ONLY!

American Jewish leaders are typically thrilled to meet with Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel's prime minister, and equally happy to host Israeli lawmakers at home.





Not this week. On Monday, an angry Steven Nasatir, president of Chicago's Jewish federation, left Netanyahu's office feeling angry and vowing that his community would be assembling a blacklist of those Israeli officials who supported two controversial new measures: one withdrawing from a deal to allow egalitarian prayer at the Western Wall, and another that would make the Orthodox rabbinate the sole authority on conversions in Israel. Anybody who did, he said, would get the cold shoulder from the Windy City's Jews.





"God bless 'em, but they're not welcome in our community, period," he told The Times of Israel.