June 7, 2017

SOMEONE LOST THE rIGHT'S HYMNAL:

Trump administration wants to make internet spying law permanent (Dustin Volz, 6/06/17, Reuters)

The Trump administration supports making permanent a law that allows for the collection of digital communications of foreigners believed to be living overseas and which pass through U.S. phone or internet providers, a senior White House official said.

Don't they know we oppose national security when it catches our side communicating with the Russians? 

Posted by at June 7, 2017 12:02 PM

  

« A PEOPLE WHO THINK THEMSELVES A NATION ARE ONE: | Main | OR MAYBE YOU COULD USE THE BAT?: »