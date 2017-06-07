June 7, 2017
SOMEONE LOST THE rIGHT'S HYMNAL:Trump administration wants to make internet spying law permanent (Dustin Volz, 6/06/17, Reuters)
Don't they know we oppose national security when it catches our side communicating with the Russians?The Trump administration supports making permanent a law that allows for the collection of digital communications of foreigners believed to be living overseas and which pass through U.S. phone or internet providers, a senior White House official said.
