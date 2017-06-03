June 3, 2017
"SOLVING REAL PROBLEMS FOR REAL PEOPLE":
PODCAST : Bjorn Lomborg: The U.S. Was Right to Withdraw From the Paris Climate Accord (Nick Gillespie, Jun. 2, 2017, Reason)
Just increase taxes on coal and oil.[A]s Lomborg stressed during an interview with Reason's Nick Gillespie, the Paris accord and the earlier Kyoto Protocol are terrible ways to tackle the problem and the United States was right to withdraw from the treaty. If you're interested in protecting the environment and helping the world's poor, says Lomborg, there are cheaper and more-effective ways to reach those goals.
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 3, 2017 9:12 AM