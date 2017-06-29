SO THAT WORKED EXACTLY AS EXPECTED:

Analysts and security experts at IHS Markit estimate that the terror group's earnings have plunged by 80% over the past two years as territorial losses starved it of oil and tax revenue. [...]





"Territorial losses are the main factor contributing to the Islamic State's loss of revenue," Ludovico Carlino, senior Middle East analyst at IHS Markit, said in a statement.





The analysts said that average monthly oil revenue is down 88% from 2015, while income from taxation and confiscation has fallen by 79%.





Three years since the group declared a self-styled Islamic State in Iraq and Syria, ISIS is reeling from losses across its so-called caliphate.