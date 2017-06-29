June 29, 2017
SO THAT WORKED EXACTLY AS EXPECTED:
ISIS is losing Mosul and most of its income (Charles Riley, June 29, 2017, CNN)
Analysts and security experts at IHS Markit estimate that the terror group's earnings have plunged by 80% over the past two years as territorial losses starved it of oil and tax revenue. [...]"Territorial losses are the main factor contributing to the Islamic State's loss of revenue," Ludovico Carlino, senior Middle East analyst at IHS Markit, said in a statement.The analysts said that average monthly oil revenue is down 88% from 2015, while income from taxation and confiscation has fallen by 79%.Three years since the group declared a self-styled Islamic State in Iraq and Syria, ISIS is reeling from losses across its so-called caliphate.
Their inability to form a government anywhere ever has always made their pretensions a joke.
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 29, 2017 4:38 PM