SHE'S USING, NOT BEING USED:

Last month, Ms. Haley was captured by global television cameras packing boxes of staples for Syrian refugees during a visit to an aid distribution center in Turkey - clad in her khaki pants and aid worker's vest. The intrigue was not so much that an American diplomat was rolling up her sleeves to call attention to the world's worst humanitarian crisis. Rather, it was that here was a representative of the new president promoting international humanitarian action and pledging US support for refugees and human rights at the same time her boss is seen widely to be downplaying those traditional American foreign-policy values and goals.





Four months into a Trump presidency typified by transactional diplomacy, retreat from American-led multilateralism, and Mr. Tillerson's brand of interests-first, values-later international relations, Haley is the foreign-policy outlier.





Already the administration's lone voice demanding global respect for human rights and democratic aspirations, the former South Carolina governor and daughter of Indian immigrants took her soapbox from New York to Geneva Tuesday. There, she addressed the UN's Human Rights Council - underscoring the importance she assigns to the issue. (Her staff made a point of trumpeting that Haley would be the first US ambassador to the UN to speak to the council.)





Indeed Haley is so outspoken and public with her message - especially compared with the private and rhetorically parsimonious Tillerson - the world might be excused for thinking she is the new administration's chief diplomat.



