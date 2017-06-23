June 23, 2017

SAVINGS ARE A MISTAKE:

Opposite Day (Joshua M Brown, 6/23/17, The Reformed Broker)



Unless the bulk of these millennials are on the verge of buying their first home (doubtful), they should have no more than a few months' salary in cash and very little fixed income exposure.

But they think they're being prudent by going the other way around. Kids, listen up - a lot of you are going to live to 100. Start investing as though you'd like to have some money left once you get there.

Posted by at June 23, 2017 6:57 PM

  

« ALONG THE ANGLOSPHERE: | Main