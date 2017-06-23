SAVINGS ARE A MISTAKE:













Unless the bulk of these millennials are on the verge of buying their first home (doubtful), they should have no more than a few months' salary in cash and very little fixed income exposure.





But they think they're being prudent by going the other way around. Kids, listen up - a lot of you are going to live to 100. Start investing as though you'd like to have some money left once you get there.



Posted by Orrin Judd at June 23, 2017 6:57 PM

