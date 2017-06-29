SAVING THE HERITAGE PLAN:

With his bill to repeal the Affordable Care Act in deep trouble, Mitch McConnell, the Senate majority leader, raised an alternate possibility on Tuesday: Either Republicans come together, or he would have to work with Democrats to shore up the deteriorating health law.





That raised a tantalizing prospect: bipartisanship.





The idea is not so far-fetched. For years, Republicans and Democrats have explored avenues for changing or improving President Barack Obama's health care law, from tweaks to the requirement for employers to offer health insurance to revisions involving how the marketplaces created under the law operate.