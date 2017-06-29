SAVING ROBOTS JOBS!:





In the next decade, the mining industry may lose more than half of its jobs to automation, according to a new report. That's not based on future technologies, but on automated equipment being deployed today.





The mining industry is primed for automation. It's capital intensive, buys expensive equipment and pays relatively well.





This industry is adopting self-driving trucks, automated loaders and automated drilling and tunnel-boring systems. It is also testing fully autonomous long-distance trains, which carry materials from the mine to a port, according to the report by the International Institute for Sustainable Development in Winnipeg, Canada.