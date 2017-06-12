June 12, 2017
RUNNING AS A REPUBLICAN, SO AGAINST BERNIE AND DONALD:
The Enduring Mystery of Jon Ossoff (GRAHAM VYSE, June 12, 2017, nEW rEPUBLIC)
The most common interpretation of Ossoff's success is that, to quote Handel, he "talks like a Republican." The Weekly Standard dubbed Ossoff "a political Janus, flirting with progressives while campaigning like a moderate." National Journal political editor Josh Kraushaar similarly attributed Ossoff's strength to "running like a moderate Republican--hardly talking about President Trump":For all the talk about the power of the increasingly-strident left-wing base, Democratic operatives recognize that the way to win elections is through wooing independents and persuadable voters. The key voters in upcoming congressional and gubernatorial contests are suburbanites, many of whom have little affinity for Trump but want to hear a positive agenda from the opposition. They're also wary of a leftward lurch--tone-deafness on the terrorist threat, openness to single-payer health care, to name a couple of examples--that seems to be gaining traction within the Democratic Party.It's true that Ossoff hasn't distinguished himself as a populist firebrand or leftist ideologue, but rather as a "mild-mannered, centrist candidate," in the words of Ed Kilgore, a New York magazine columnist and former policy director for the now-defunct centrist Democratic Leadership Council. Ossoff's campaign ads focus on "working with anyone" and cutting wasteful government spending and the national deficit. He "has often eschewed progressive politics to campaign on fiscal responsibility and 'sense over nonsense,'" as The Washington Post put it. "He has appealed to progressive Berniecrats primarily by positioning himself against Trump," Mother Jones observed, "but without pushing their core platform positions like single-payer health care, free tuition, or steep taxes on the rich."
