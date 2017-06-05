



The Islamic Republic remains in many ways cut off economically from the rest of the world. Big-name Western brands shun the market for fear of violating terrorism-related sanctions that remain in place even after the country's landmark 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.





That means no KFC -- just local upstarts like "Iran Fried Chicken" -- or credit and ATM cards connected to global banking networks. Visitors to the country must carry in thick wads of dollars. Many popular social-networking sites like Facebook are blocked by government censors.





Order from Amazon or call an Uber? Forget about it.





In their place, a surprisingly active tech startup scene has sprung up. It's driven by a growing number of Iranian millennials who see their country of 80 million people not as an isolated outcast but as a market ripe with opportunity.