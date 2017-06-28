REX NOT KING:

The normally laconic Texan unloaded on Johnny DeStefano, the head of the presidential personnel office, for torpedoing proposed nominees to senior State Department posts and for questioning his judgment.





Tillerson also complained that the White House was leaking damaging information about him to the news media, according to a person familiar with the meeting. Above all, he made clear that he did not want DeStefano's office to "have any role in staffing" and "expressed frustration that anybody would know better" than he about who should work in his department - particularly after the president had promised him autonomy to make his own decisions and hires, according to a senior White House aide familiar with the conversation.





The episode stunned other White House officials gathered in chief of staff Reince Priebus's office, leaving them silent as Tillerson raised his voice. In the room with Tillerson and DeStefano were Priebus, top aide Jared Kushner and Margaret Peterlin, the Secretary of State's chief of staff.





The encounter, described by four people familiar with what happened, was so explosive that Kushner approached Peterlin afterwards and told that Tillerson's outburst was completely unprofessional, according to two of the people familiar with the exchange, and told her that they needed to work out a solution.



