June 25, 2017
REFORM, NOT REPEAL:
The Missing Ingredient in BCRA: Humility (Mike Lee, 6/25/17, Medium)
No, the Senate healthcare bill released yesterday does not repeal Obamacare. It doesn't even significantly reform American healthcare.It cuts taxes. It bails out insurance companies. It props up Obamacare through the next election. It lays out plans to slow Medicaid spending beginning in 2025, but that probably won't happen. And it leaves in place the ham-fisted federal regulations that have driven up family health insurance premiums by 140 percent since Obamacare was implemented.
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 25, 2017 11:48 AM