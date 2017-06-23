PUT BACK HIS CHOKEBALL:

President Trump's putdown of wind energy at his Iowa rally was denounced Thursday across the state, which takes pride in its position as a national leader in wind generation.





Trump was talking up his support for coal during his speech in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday night when he said: "I don't want to just hope the wind blows to light up your homes and your factories." He paused before adding, "as the birds fall to the ground," a reference to birds killed by turbines.





The remark drew some cheers and laughs inside the arena but didn't go over well across Iowa, where the rapid growth of the state's wind energy industry has been a bipartisan success story. Environmentalists and politicians said the president's suggestion that wind is unreliable was outdated and off-base, and noted that bird deaths have been minimized and aren't a source of controversy in Iowa.