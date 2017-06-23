June 23, 2017
PUBLICLY CORRUPT:
Sean Spicer explains Trump lied about tapes to make Comey think he'd 'better tell the truth' (Becca Stanek, 6/23/17, The Week)
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer made an on-camera appearance Friday on Fox News to discuss President Trump's recent admission that he has no tapes of his conversations with former FBI Director James Comey. Spicer denied Democrats' claims that Trump had falsely indicated on Twitter that he'd recorded his conversations with Comey to "intimidate" the FBI director.
So if you admit to trying to intimidate witnesses it's still obstruction.
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 23, 2017 3:47 PM